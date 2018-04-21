Image copyright Tom Morton Image caption The woman was airlifted to hospital

A French yachtswoman has been taken to hospital with a broken arm in a rescue off Fair Isle.

The yacht with only the woman and her husband on board put out a distress signal on Friday evening.

The Northlink ferry Hrossey helped communicate with coastguard teams and provided a rescue craft to help the yacht, Francois Marine, into harbour.

A coastguard helicopter then flew the injured woman to hospital on Shetland.