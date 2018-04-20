Four people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Aberdeenshire.

The one-vehicle accident happened on the B9077 South Deeside Road, between Kirkton of Durris and Craiglug. The car ended up on its side.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said four patients were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Police Scotland said the road was blocked.

Meanwhile, a girl understood to be 13 was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Aberdeen.

It happened on West North Street. Her injuries were not thought life-threatening.