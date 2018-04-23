Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John Henderson (top left), Gary Martin (top right), Thomas Martin (bottom left) and James Connor were found guilt of murder

Five men have been jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering a "loving" 39-year-old in Fraserburgh.

Gary Clampett died in June last year.

John Henderson, 47, Gary Martin, 37, Thomas Martin, 45, James Connor, 52, and Dean Leech, 25, were found guilty.

Joseph Martin, 40, was found guilty of culpable homicide. The charge against David Graham, 46, was found not proven. The jury at the High Court in Glasgow had begun their deliberations last Wednesday.

'Armed expedition'

Mr Clampett was hit with knives, a machete, a sword, a chain, a hammer and a crowbar during an incident in Fernie Place.

The court had heard Henderson stabbed Mr Clampett.

Judge Lord Beckett sentenced Henderson, Gary Martin, Thomas Martin, Connor and Leech to life imprisonment and ordered them to serve a punishment part of 18 years, 20 years, 16 years, 14 years and 11 months and 16 years nine months respectively.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Joseph Martin was found guilty of culpable homicide and jailed for 12 years

Joseph Martin was jailed for 12 years.

The judge told Gary Martin: "I consider you were the leader of this armed expedition by car."

The judge said that Henderson was the man who stabbed Mr Clampett but added: "He could not have done this without the group overpowering Mr Clampett."

All six accused showed no emotion as they were led away to begin their sentences.

'Ripped family apart'

The court heard that the accused were out looking for Mr Clampett after an incident earlier that evening.

It was the latest in a long-running feud between the Clampetts and the Martins.

Mr Clampett's family said in a statement: "As a family we have sat through weeks of harrowing evidence which will stay with us for the rest of our lives.

"Gary didn't deserve to die that night and especially in the horrendous, brutal way it happened.

"Gary was a loving and protective father and husband who was completely committed to his family and we will always cherish the time we had together.

"These men will never appreciate just how much they have ripped our family apart and no punishment will ever be enough for robbing us of him."

Det Insp Gary Winter, who led the enquiry, said: "Armed with an array of deadly weapons, these men all acting together launched a sickening attack on Mr Clampett, inflicting fatal injuries.

"They only had one intention that night and that was to cause him significant injury."