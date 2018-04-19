Image caption Gary Clampett died last year

The jury in the trial of seven men accused of murdering a 39-year-old in Fraserburgh will resume their deliberations on Friday.

Gary Clampett died in June last year.

John Henderson, 47, Gary Martin, 37, Joseph Martin, 40, Thomas Martin , 45, David Graham, 46, James Connor, 52, and Dean Leech, 25, deny murdering Mr Clampett by attacking him with an array of weapons.

The jury at the High Court on Glasgow began deliberations on Wednesday.

The trial began more than a month ago.

It is alleged the men hit Mr Clampett with knives, a machete, a sword, a chain, a hammer, a crowbar, a wrench, a stick, bats, golf clubs, poles and a metal bat at Fernie Place.

Judge Lord Beckett told the jurors to take as long as they needed.