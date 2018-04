Image caption Jim Gifford is the Aberdeenshire Council leader

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford has survived a leadership challenge in the authority's Conservative group, BBC Scotland has learned.

Mr Gifford - who represents Mid Formartine - was challenged by North Kincardine member Colin Pike.

It came during the Conservative group's annual general meeting at the weekend.

Mr Gifford told BBC Scotland he would continue to serve as leader for the Conservative group.