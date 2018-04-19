NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Drugs 'worth more than £200,000' recovered in Aberdeen

  • 19 April 2018

Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £200,000 have been recovered in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said the recovery was made following the execution of a search warrant in the Torry area on Wednesday.

A 42-year-old man has been charged.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.