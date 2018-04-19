Drugs 'worth more than £200,000' recovered in Aberdeen
- 19 April 2018
Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £200,000 have been recovered in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said the recovery was made following the execution of a search warrant in the Torry area on Wednesday.
A 42-year-old man has been charged.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.