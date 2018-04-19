Image caption The P-8A Poseidon's duties will include search and rescue

UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson is visiting RAF Lossiemouth as construction begins on a new strategic facility to house new maritime patrol aircraft.

The first of the new Poseidon planes will arrive at the Moray base in 2020.

The UK's last dedicated maritime patrol planes flew out of RAF Kinloss in 2010.

Mr Williamson will take part in a ceremony to mark the beginning of the construction phase for the £132m facility.

Spy in the sky: P-8A Poseidon

First of the new aircraft due to arrive in 2020

Planes to be used in anti-submarine and also maritime search and rescue roles

UK air crews have maintained maritime patrol skills by training with squadrons of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and US

More than 400 additional service personnel are to be stationed at Lossiemouth to work in the new squadrons

£400m to be invested in support infrastructure for the planes

The development will include new hangers, engineering workshops, and mission-planning facilities.

The new aircraft will be used in anti-submarine missions, reconnaissance and also maritime search and rescue roles.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown has called for "urgent assurances" on defence sites and the future of the Royal Marines in Scotland.

An MoD spokesman said: "The UK government is committed to an enduring defence presence in Scotland with more than 20,000 service personnel and MoD civilian staff, spending £1.6bn a year with Scottish industry, supporting 10,500 Scottish private sector jobs and ensuring that Clyde shipyards have 20 years' worth of work."