Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jamesina Stewart - known as Ina - died after the collision

A daughter has told a court how a Mother's Day weekend trip turned to tragedy when a 57-year-old grandmother was killed in an Aberdeenshire crash.

Elgin woman Jamesina Stewart - known as Ina - died after the collision on the A90 near Ellon in March 2016.

Alin Jar, 31, denies causing death by dangerous driving.

Mrs Stewart's daughter Amanda Todd broke down in tears as she told the High Court in Aberdeen of the moment the car hit their vehicle.

Mr Jar is alleged to have fallen asleep at the wheel while driving under the influence of morphine.

Mrs Todd said: "I knew it was inevitable that I couldn't brake in time. We impacted and then I was unconscious.

"When I regained consciousness the children were out of the car but my mum was still in the vehicle."

No other explanation

Her husband, Malcolm Todd, 37, said the other vehicle was in the wrong lane when it collided head-on with his family's car.

He said: "The children were screaming and my mother-in-law was slumped forward.

"When I got in the ambulance I was told my mother-in-law had passed away."

Advocate depute Bernard Ablett asked: "Was there anything to explain the collision other than the manner of driving of the other vehicle?"

He replied: "No."

The trial continues.