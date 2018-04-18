Aberdeen FC hopes to begin construction of its new stadium and training complex in June, after signing a legal agreement with the city council.

The club will build the £50m stadium and training facilities at Kingsford, near Westhill.

The plans were put on hold last October but the council approved them in January. And it will not be called in by the Scottish government.

The No Kingsford Stadium protest group is pursuing a judicial review.

Aberdeen FC believes the new facilities are vital to its future, but objectors claimed the stadium should be located elsewhere.