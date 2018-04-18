Image caption An initial phase of action started earlier this month

Workers on a North Sea platform are threatening to once again down tools in unofficial action over working conditions.

Staff on Statoil's Mariner platform are involved in the dispute with contractors Aker and Stork.

Stoppages took place on Saturday 7 April, and the workers say they intend to take further action this weekend if demands are not met.

Aker said it has had "constructive dialogue" with union representatives.

Stork has also been approached for comment.