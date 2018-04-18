NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Firefighters tackle Aberdeen tenement blaze

Fire scene

About 25 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a tenement block in Aberdeen.

Four appliances and a height vehicle were sent to the scene in Torry's Victoria Road at about 07:35.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was a well-developed fire in the roof space of the building.

It was brought under control and everyone was accounted for. No-one was believed to have been injured.