Firefighters tackle Aberdeen tenement blaze
- 18 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About 25 firefighters have tackled a blaze at a tenement block in Aberdeen.
Four appliances and a height vehicle were sent to the scene in Torry's Victoria Road at about 07:35.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was a well-developed fire in the roof space of the building.
It was brought under control and everyone was accounted for. No-one was believed to have been injured.