Consultations with unions have begun over plans to cut the number of jobs at Aberdeen City Council.

The local authority said in February that up to 370 jobs could go as it looked to save more than £10m, under a so-called Target Operating Model.

The council said a "commitment to no compulsory redundancies underpins the approach".

The union consultations will run until the end of the month.

This will be followed by individual consultations over the first two weeks of May.

The council employs about 8,500 staff.