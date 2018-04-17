Image copyright Scottish Wildcat Action Image caption A cage trap was damaged

An investigation has been launched after equipment used in a wildcat conservation scheme in Aberdeenshire was vandalised.

Scottish Wildcat Action (SWA) said the damage took place at Clashindarroch Forest, near Huntly, sometime in March.

Trail cameras and a cage trap used to capture feral and hybridised cats for neutering and health screening were damaged.

Dr Roo Campbell of SWA said it was extremely disappointing.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland.