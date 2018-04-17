Image caption Road access problems have caused issues for residents

Work to repair a landslip which has caused access problems for residents in an Aberdeenshire coastal village will begin next week.

A temporary retaining wall built at Harbour Road in Gardenstown - the only road access to the lower part of the village - partially collapsed last month.

The road has been largely closed since November.

A contractor has now been appointed to carry out the work above Harbour Road.

Aberdeenshire Council said the work, which will start on Monday, is expected to take about seven weeks.