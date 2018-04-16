Image copyright Shetland Library

A book has been returned to Shetland Library after being out on loan for more than 40 years.

The Adventures of Beowulf by CL Thomson was due to be returned in December 1975.

Broadcaster and writer Mary Blance uncovered the book after opening up an old suitcase.

She said of the 43-year delay: "The staff in the library were hugely, immensely entertained and laughed. They took my photo."

Shetland Library did not to impose a fine, but did name and shame on social media.

Image copyright Shetland Library