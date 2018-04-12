First Aberdeen Bus drivers vote to end strike threat
Bus drivers at First Aberdeen have agreed to accept a deal in their terms-and-conditions dispute with the company.
After a ballot earlier this week backed strike action, the drivers' union, Unite, said they would continue to make every effort to reach a settlement.
The bus operator had called the strike threat "very concerning".