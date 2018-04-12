Taxi fares in Aberdeen could be set for a rise for the first time in seven years.

A consultation looking at two proposals will be considered by councillors next week.

The first is to raise taxi fares across the city by 5%, meaning an increase of 12p to £2.52 for the first 950 yards, and a rise from 20p to 21p for every 180 yards thereafter.

The second proposal would see prices stay the same.

Members of Aberdeen City Council's licensing board are being asked to agree to put both options out to consultation when they meet on Tuesday.

The local authority reviews fares every 18 months, but has not increased them since 2011.