One man hurt after partial building collapse in Aberdeen
- 9 April 2018
A man has been taken to hospital after a partial building collapse in Aberdeen.
The emergency services, including a fire major incident unit, were sent to the scene at Charleston Road in Cove shortly after 08:30.
It is understood the incident involved the roof of a house at a building site.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said one man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.