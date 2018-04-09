NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

One man hurt after partial building collapse in Aberdeen

  • 9 April 2018
Emergency services at scene

A man has been taken to hospital after a partial building collapse in Aberdeen.

The emergency services, including a fire major incident unit, were sent to the scene at Charleston Road in Cove shortly after 08:30.

It is understood the incident involved the roof of a house at a building site.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said one man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Related Topics