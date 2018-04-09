NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three teenagers charged over Fraserburgh school fire

  • 9 April 2018

Three teenagers have been charged over a fire in the art department of a school in Fraserburgh.

Police said a report in relation to a 13-year-old and two 14-year-olds will be sent to the the Youth Justice Management Unit following the blaze at St Andrews Primary on Sunday.

All of the equipment in the department was damaged beyond repair.

Related Topics