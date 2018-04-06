Woman in hospital after falling from Aberdeen lion memorial
A 20-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after falling from a granite lion war memorial in Aberdeen.
The emergency services were called to the Schoolhill incident shortly before 02:15 on Friday.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said the woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses.