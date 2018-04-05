First Aberdeen bus driver strike action 'suspended'
- 5 April 2018
All-out strike action by bus drivers in Aberdeen due to begin on Friday has been suspended, BBC Scotland understands.
First Aberdeen and the Unite union have been in negotiations with the conciliation service Acas over proposed changes to drivers contracts.
It is understood the bus company has made an improved offer which drivers will be asked to vote on.
Talks involving the company, Unite and Acas had resumed on Thursday.