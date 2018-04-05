Nick Nairn closing Aberdeen cook school
- 5 April 2018
Celebrity chef Nick Nairn is to close his cook school in Aberdeen.
The business opened in May 2012, but a slowdown in the local economy following the oil and gas downturn is being blamed for the closure, which will happen at the end of June.
It had expanded to include a pizza restaurant, which will remain open.
A consultation process is under way with staff and there are expected to be a small number of redundancies.