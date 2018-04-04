NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Severed thumb fisherman flown to hospital in Shetland

  • 4 April 2018

A fisherman has been airlifted to hospital after severing his thumb off Shetland.

The man - believed to be in his mid 30s - was picked up from the Lerwick-registered Alison Kay.

It happened about 30 miles west of Unst on Tuesday evening.

He was taken by Coastguard helicopter to Lerwick's Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment.

