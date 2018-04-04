Severed thumb fisherman flown to hospital in Shetland
- 4 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fisherman has been airlifted to hospital after severing his thumb off Shetland.
The man - believed to be in his mid 30s - was picked up from the Lerwick-registered Alison Kay.
It happened about 30 miles west of Unst on Tuesday evening.
He was taken by Coastguard helicopter to Lerwick's Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment.