Talks aimed at resolving an ongoing Aberdeen bus driver strike are to be held with the conciliation service Acas.

Members of the Unite union at First Aberdeen have been taking part in stoppages over proposed changes to their contracts.

First said a meeting had now been agreed between the company, Unite and Acas for Wednesday.

An indefinite strike is being threatened for Friday.

David Phillips, operations director for First Aberdeen, said: "We remain hopeful that continuing to engage in meaningful talks with our union colleagues will be successful as we look to bring an end to the industrial action."