Image caption The incident happened at a Spar shop in Clifton Road

A man has appeared in court after an attempt to blow up an ATM in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at the Spar at Clifton Road in the early hours of 6 March.

Ellis Boyd, 26, from Liverpool, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face charges including attempting to open a lockfast place with intent, and a breach of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.