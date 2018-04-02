Two people have been treated by ambulance crews following a fire at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Four appliances were sent to the blaze on the first floor of the building in Hanover Street shortly after 01:00.

Meanwhile, firefighters took nearly two hours to bring under control a house fire in Newmachar on Sunday evening.

Four appliances and a height vehicle were sent to Straloch Avenue after being alerted to the incident shortly after 20:00. No-one was injured.

The fire service said there would be investigations into what caused both incidents.