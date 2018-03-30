Image copyright Google Image caption A worker at Tang's Chinese Takeaway was left "shaken" by the attempted robbery.

A worker at a takeaway in Aberdeenshire has been left "shaken" after an attempted robbery.

Tang's Chinese Takeaway, on Crook O'Ness Street in MacDuff, was targeted by a man at about 21:20 on Thursday.

Police said the worker was left "shaken" but no-one was hurt.

Officers are looking for a slim white man, who was 5ft 8in tall, and who spoke with a local accent. He was wearing black trousers and a black jacket.

Det Sgt Sam Buchan, of North Aberdeenshire CID, said: "No one was hurt during this incident and nothing was taken, however, the shop worker involved was obviously shaken by what happened.

"If anyone was in the area of Crook O'Ness Street last night and recalls seeing someone matching the description of the suspect or knows anything about the incident, I would ask that they contact us."