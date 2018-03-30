Vehicle access is to be allowed to the part of an Aberdeenshire village for the first time since heavy rain caused further landslip damage.

A temporary retaining wall built at Harbour Road in Gardenstown - the only road access to the lower part of the village - partially collapsed earlier this month.

Remedial work has been taking place.

It is hoped opening the road over the Easter weekend will benefit businesses and residents.

The road - which offers the only vehicle access to the lower half of the village - has been largely closed since November.

Last month, short openings for a few hours at a time had been introduced to allow access while site investigation work took place on the slope.

However, these were called to a halt after it suffered the further damage three weeks ago.

Harbour Road will be open on Friday afternoon, during the day on Saturday and Sunday, and for several hours on Monday.