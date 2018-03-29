A fisherman has been rescued by a lifeboat crew after his creel boat overturned in heavy seas off the Moray coast.

The Buckie lifeboat was launched at about 13:45 after the incident outside the town's harbour was spotted from the shore.

The man was found clinging to his upturned creel boat in an estimated two metre swell.

The lifeboat crew brought him ashore to be seen by paramedics.