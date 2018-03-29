Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Darren Riley denied murder

A man found guilty of killing his best friend in Aberdeen has been jailed for 10 years.

Darren Barnes, 29, known as Riley, denied murdering 26-year-old Robert Reid in Arnage Place in October 2016 and lodged a special defence of self defence.

Riley inflicted 21 stab wounds on Mr Reid.

A jury at the High Court in Aberdeen earlier found him guilty by majority of the lesser charge of culpable homicide.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Kinclaven said relatives of the deceased had been left "devastated" by their loss.

He told Riley: "There is no alternative to a significant custodial sentence."

Mr Reid was described at the time of his death as a "much-loved father".

Relatives said in a statement: "We are devastated that his children will have to grow up without their father."

'Friends for years'

Det Insp Gary Winter, of Police Scotland, said: "The death of Robert Reid was a tragedy involving two men who had been friends for years.

"The events which unfolded that fateful night demonstrate the clear risks of mixing alcohol with drugs which, on this occasion, resulted in a needless violent confrontation between them involving a knife.

"As the result of such a meaningless act of violence Mr Reid's children are now without their father, while his partner and family must continue to deal with the loss of such a young life.

"Barnes must now also face the consequences of his brutal actions that day.

"My thoughts are with Mr Reid's family and friends."