Strikes by First Aberdeen bus drivers set to proceed

  • 29 March 2018
Drivers at First Aberdeen will begin indefinite strike action next Friday, following a mass meeting with union officials.

Members of the Unite union have been taking part in stoppages over proposed changes to their contracts.

Both sides earlier said they could be close to agreement.

The meeting of drivers and union officials was held on Thursday afternoon and it confirmed the next course of action.

