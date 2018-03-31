Image copyright David McCulloch Image caption Dolphins off Aberdeen are a popular sight

RSPB Scotland's Dolphinwatch initiative is to take activities to schools and the Torry community in Aberdeen over the next two years thanks to extra funding.

Dolphinwatch has been raising Aberdeen's reputation as one of the best places in Europe to regularly see the mammals over the last five years.

Heritage Lottery Fund and ScottishPower Foundation backing has been secured.

It will now expand the initiative to a wider audience.

'Lasting connection'

Adam Ross from RSPB Scotland, who will be managing the project, said: "Marine conservation is such an important topic and the more we can do to raise awareness among young people and local communities the better."

Lucy Casot, head of Heritage Lottery Fund Scotland, said: "HLF is delighted to support Dolphinwatch that will stimulate people's interest in the natural world and so help them conserve it for future generations."

And Ann McKechin, trustee and executive officer at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: "Supporting the Dolphinwatch project in Aberdeen we believe will help to inspire a deep and lasting connection to marine wildlife and a passion to protect it. "