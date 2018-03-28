A nine-year-old boy has been charged after reports of a knife being taken into an Aberdeenshire school.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the school, which is not being named but is in the north Aberdeenshire area, on Monday.

Insp Kevin Goldie said: "Police received a report of an incident of a young boy taking a knife into school.

"Officers attended and a nine-year-old boy has been charged."

A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a pupil at a school has been charged by police following an incident.

"As there is a live police investigation into this incident, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further."

Parents at the school involved have been informed.