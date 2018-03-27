Fresh talks aimed at bringing an end to a strike by bus drivers in Aberdeen are being held.

Members of the Unite union at First Aberdeen are taking part in a week-long stoppage over proposed changes to their contracts.

It follows a series of one-day strikes in a dispute over changes to pay and conditions.

The company said there had been "some positive discussions" and it was hoped a resolution could be reached.

Unite said it would wait to see what offer regarding conditions was tabled before deciding what to do next.