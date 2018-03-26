Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Pulman was previously jailed for violence against women

A father-of-11 attacked a woman because he could not find a matching pair of socks, a court has been told.

Nathan Pulman, 42, also known as William, admitted abuse against the 38-year-old in Laurencekirk, Fyvie, Stonehaven, Forres, Elgin, Inverness, Invergordon, Perth and Kinloch Rannoch.

Sentence at the High Court in Glasgow was deferred for reports.

Pulman had previously been jailed for nine years in 2013 for violence again women.

Prosecutor Bill MacVicar said: "Repeated assaults were committed by the accused on the woman.

"On some of the occasions she was pregnant."

Stand outside

The woman described Pulman as a "Jekyll and Hyde" character, and said he would regularly accuse her of lying and then become angrier when she denied this and assault her.

After the beatings he would buy her teddy bears and flowers, but after a short period the violence would start again.

One of the attacks took place in Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, where the woman had been admitted for surgery.

Pulman seized her by the head, hair and body, and slapped, punched, and kicked her during the attacks.

Mr MacVicar added: "She was struck on the head and body with belts shoes, a dog chain, household items and garden implements.

"The beatings could be for any reason such as the accused not having a matching pair of socks.

"She was frequently made to stand outdoors in inclement weather, including snow, for lengthy periods of time without adequate clothing. He also hit her while he was driving.

"Serious injuries including broken bones were inflicted and she is left with scars."

Broke both wrists

The court heard that she was once made to sit in snow for a long time while the accused shouted and swore at her. She was eventually let back in to make his evening meal.

Another time Pulman tied a rope to a beam and told her to put her head in the noose he had made and kill herself by stepping off a table.

In 2006, she stood on an office chair with wheels and Pulman kicked away the chair.

She broke both wrists in the fall.

On another occasion Pulman lost his temper and threw a mug full force at the woman cutting her nose, left eyelid and left cheekbone.

Pulman admitted assaulting the woman to her permanent disfigurement.

His pleas of not guilty to other charges including sexually assaulting the woman were accepted by the Crown.

Pulman also admitted assaulting two children.

Lord Matthews deferred sentence on Pulman until next month for background reports.