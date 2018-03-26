Oil worker jailed for rape of teenager in Aberdeen
An oil and gas engineer has been jailed for seven years for the rape of an 18-year-old student in Aberdeen.
Kufre Uwem, 34, detained the woman against her will in his flat before raping her.
He was also convicted of intent to rape a second woman in her home. The offences were in 2012 and 2016.
Lord Arthurson, at the High Court in Glasgow, told Uwem: "This was a course of violent and predatory sexual offending."