EU nationals hang on as Brexit unfolds

Image caption Anna came to Aberdeen from Hungary four years ago

Anna is Hungarian. She is scaling the heights at a climbing centre in Aberdeen before heading to her bar job.

She has lived, worked and studied here for almost 10 years.

"Basically I've spent all of my adult life in Scotland so I think they wouldn't kick me out," she says.

But with all the uncertainty around Brexit, she says she is in no hurry to persuade fellow Hungarians to join her in Scotland.

With one year to go until the UK leaves the EU, I've been speaking to EU nationals living and working in Aberdeen.

Although the full Brexit deal is not yet agreed, the UK and the EU have indicated that EU citizens who are already here will be able to carry on living and working in the UK after Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed in December all EU nationals living in the UK would be able to gain "settled status" and stay indefinitely.

EU nationals

However, confusion and uncertainty remains among those affected.

Many of those from European countries end up working in hospitality.

If you are out in a café or restaurant having a coffee or a bowl of soup, there is a fair chance they have been prepared by - or served by - an EU national.

Image caption Oana, from Romania, says she fell in love with Scotland

Oana came from Romania four years ago. She loves it in Aberdeen.

"It's very similar to what I've got at home," she said.

"As in the people being very warm to you, being very nice, being very kind.

"Also the landscape is incredibly similar.

"It's safe to say I fell in love with the place. It took a bit, but I fell in love with the place."

Does she have any Brexit fears?

"I'm not worried, not because I'm oblivious to the situation, it's a case of I'll deal with it," she says.

"There's so much uncertainty and you're basically walking on unknown territory.

"It's like putting your finger on a trigger and you don't know what going to come out the barrel."

Staffing fears

That uncertainty appears to be impacting on businesses already.

CBI Scotland says the hospitality, food and farming sectors are concerned about seasonal workers.

In higher education there are fears about attracting staff and students.

And the construction industry has seen skilled staff returning home.

Some firms are staffed entirely by European migrants, such as a car valet firm where Anton works.

Anton is from Bulgaria and has been here for two years.

Image caption This car valet firm is staffed by migrants

He says: "We finished school and we came here with one of my friends, just working, and maybe next year we will be studying something.

"It's nice, the people are nice."

Does anything worry him about Brexit?

"No, nothing. Nothing at all."

'Don't have plans'

Colleague Kristof from Poland has been here for nine years.

"People are very kind. I don't see any difference yet. We are not sure what is going to happen," he says.

What is certain is there will continue to be speculation and debate over what Brexit will actually mean.

But what is equally as certain is some people just are not thinking that far ahead.

Anton says: "I don't have plans. It's about today. And tomorrow."