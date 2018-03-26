NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Aberdeen bus driver strike action continuing

  • 26 March 2018
Bus strike

Further strikes by bus drivers in Aberdeen are taking place this week.

Members of the Unite union at First Aberdeen have already staged a series of one-day strikes in a dispute over changes to pay and conditions.

Fresh discussions between both sides broke down on Friday.

The union is threatening continuous weeks of strikes next month in protest at a contract offer made by the firm. The company has insisted the contract changes are necessary.

Related Topics

More on this story