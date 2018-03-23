Image copyright Shetland News Image caption Robert Henderson was a former councillor and businessman on Shetland

A former councillor and well-known Shetland businessman has been cleared of raping a woman but was found guilty of sexually assaulting two girls.

Robert Henderson, 73, had denied seven charges at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The charge that he raped a woman - now in her 60s - twice in 1990 was found not proven by the jury on a majority verdict.

However, he was found guilty of sexual assault charges involving two girls, dating back to the 1970s.

Judge Lord Kinclaven deferred sentence on Henderson, who lives on the island of Yell, until May for background reports.

The judge warned Henderson he should be under no illusion that a custodial sentence would be uppermost in the mind of the courts in cases on this kind.

However, he allowed bail to be continued.

After the verdict, Det Sgt Bruce Peebles said Henderson's offending stretched from the 1970s through to the 1990s.

He said Henderson abused his position as a prominent local businessman and employer to try to disguise his private behaviour with vulnerable girls.

Det Sgt Peebles said: "Police Scotland very much acknowledges the courage of the victims who decided to come forward during the inquiry and recognises the lasting effects which Henderson's actions have had on them throughout their lives."

He said Henderson's actions had an impact on many people on the island of Yell.