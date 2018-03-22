Image copyright Sepa Image caption The Scottish government recently said it hoped the bypass would be finished by spring

A "very disappointing" delay to the opening of the Aberdeen bypass until autumn has been confirmed.

The Scottish government said earlier this year it hoped the bypass would be finished by the spring.

However Economy Secretary Keith Brown has now told MSPs that the project's opening date could now be late autumn.

The 28-mile Aberdeen bypass was given the green light by Scottish ministers in 2009, but was delayed by legal action. It has a price tag of £745m.

Mr Brown said: "While this revision to the opening date is very disappointing to the people of the north east, we have to accept the expert advice of our contractors on the ground who are delivering this significant project.

"Clearly there has been a huge amount of work that has gone in to getting the project to where we are now. I would like to pay tribute to the effort of the people who are working hard to get this project over the finishing line."

Preparatory work on the Aberdeen bypass began in August 2014, and construction work began in February 2015.