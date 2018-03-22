Site visit before decision on Union Terrace Gardens plan
Councillors have agreed to visit Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens before making a decision on whether to allow a redevelopment plan to go ahead.
Glasgow-based LDA Designs already has outline planning permission for the work to regenerate the Victorian sunken gardens.
The proposals include new walkways, an amphitheatre, play area and a water feature.
Officials had recommended the plans be approved.
The site visit is due to happen next Wednesday.