Two people have been reported to the procurator fiscal after dozens of dogs and puppies were seized at an alleged puppy farm in Aberdeenshire.

Scottish SPCA officers carried out an operation near Fyvie last November.

The Crown Office said a report had been received concerning a 52-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, and was still under consideration.

The Scottish SPCA said 105 animals had been seized during the investigation.