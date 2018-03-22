Heroin worth thousands of pounds seized in Aberdeen
- 22 March 2018
Two men have been charged after police seized heroin worth more than £80,000 in Aberdeen.
Officers recovered the Class A drugs in an operation in the city centre on Wednesday afternoon.
Police Scotland said "valuable information" provided to it had led to the seizure of the drugs.
The men, aged 37 and 55, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the seizure.