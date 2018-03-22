NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Alleged Aberdeen hospital sex assault probed

  • 22 March 2018

An alleged sexual assault at an Aberdeen hospital is being investigated by police.

The incident, involving a female patient, is said to have happened at the Royal Cornhill Hospital.

The hospital treats patients with mental health issues.

The offence is alleged to have happened on Tuesday 13 March.

