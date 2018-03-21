Aberdeen bus drivers have threatened to escalate their strike action.

Members of the Unite union at First Aberdeen have already staged a series of one-day strikes in a dispute over changes to pay and conditions.

Now they have agreed in principle to hold three or four weeks' continuous strike action starting early next month. A week-long stoppage is already scheduled to start next week.

The company has insisted the contract changes are necessary.

Unite says safety will be compromised as drivers will be asked to work longer shifts.

Following a mass meeting of drivers at which the proposed escalation was agreed, First Bus said it was "extremely disappointed" by the decision.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director for First Aberdeen, said: "We await formal notification of this from Unite to detail the exact dates of any further action, but focus now will turn to planning to deliver services on our network as much as we possibly can to keep our customers moving and limit the disruption.

"We are disappointed that despite significant improvements to the original offer being proposed to Unite and their members at the end of the previous set of talks, this was still not enough to bring an end to the dispute.

"We remain open to talks with our Unite the Union colleagues and hopefully they will re-engage with us on this matter in a bid to bring an end to the industrial action which we recognise is having an impact on our customers."