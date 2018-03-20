A Shetland man has gone on trial accused of raping a woman 28 years ago and sexually abusing two girls during the 1970s.

Robert Henderson, 73, denies a series of charges alleged to have happened on the island of Yell.

He went on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen charged with raping the woman twice in 1990.

He is also alleged to have sexually abused the same woman in the late 1980s.

Mr Henderson faces further charges of abusing a girl from the age of 11 in the 1970s.

A second girl was allegedly abused from the late 1970s.

The trial's first witness, one of the girls who is now in her 50s, told advocate depute Lisa Gillespie, prosecuting, that the accused touched her breasts under her clothes.

She said: "I froze, I felt sick." She added: "I thought I could not tell anybody because nobody would believe what he was doing to me."

The trial, before Lord Kinclaven and a jury of eight men and seven women, continues.