A 57-year-old man was left seriously injured after being struck by a car in Orkney on Monday night.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident near Stromness, which involved a blue Vauxhall Vectra.

The collision happened at about 19:30 and the section of road involved was closed for a police investigation. The road has since been reopened.

The injured pedestrian has been receiving treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.