Suspect device found on Sands of Sound beach in Lerwick
- 19 March 2018
Members of the public have been urged to stay away from a beach in Shetland after a suspect device was discovered.
A 100m cordon was put in place at Sands of Sound in Lerwick after the suspected ordnance was found at about 15:00.
Bomb disposal experts have been notified and were due to arrive within 24-48 hours.
The coastguard asked the public not to put themselves in danger and "keep a safe distance" until the item is disposed of safely.
It is thought it may have washed up on shore during recent bad weather.
