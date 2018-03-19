Image copyright Mike Pennington/Geograph

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from a beach in Shetland after a suspect device was discovered.

A 100m cordon was put in place at Sands of Sound in Lerwick after the suspected ordnance was found at about 15:00.

Bomb disposal experts have been notified and were due to arrive within 24-48 hours.

The coastguard asked the public not to put themselves in danger and "keep a safe distance" until the item is disposed of safely.

It is thought it may have washed up on shore during recent bad weather.