Up to 250 jobs are expected to go at Total in Aberdeen following its takeover of Maersk Oil.

French energy company Total agreed to buy Maersk's oil business in a $7.45bn (£5.8bn) deal last year.

Total said it was consulting with its workforce and would try to find those affected jobs in other locations. Staff and contractors are involved.

Total said it had reviewed its operations in Aberdeen after the acquisition.

It is understood all the posts which are going are onshore and based in Aberdeen.

Staff and contractors were informed of the move last week.

It is believed the move will leave Total with about 1,250 workers in Aberdeen.