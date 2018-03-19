Image copyright 360 Architecture

A £5m construction contract has been awarded for the development of a new research and innovation campus in Orkney.

The Stromness project is a joint venture by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) and Orkney Islands Council.

It will focus on marine renewables, energy and low carbon sector.

Kirkwall-based R Clouston Ltd has been appointed as the main contractor. Work is to get under way next week.

Image copyright 360 Architecture

Graeme Harrison, HIE area manager in Orkney, said: "We are delighted to be awarding this substantial contract to create the research and innovation campus, and welcome the fact that a local firm has been successful in tendering for the work."

Orkney Islands Council leader James Stockan said: "This is a project of great significance for Stromness and our islands as a whole."